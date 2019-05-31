4-H Fun Bunch holds Easter Egg hunt

The 4-H Fun Bunch held the Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 20 at the Jeffersonville Village Park.

The weather was not the best, but organizers still were able to use the shelter house to pass out eggs and prizes. They would like to thank businesses in the local community for donating to the hunt.

Mayer Farm Equipment, Winners, Robins Nest Flowers & Gifts, Werner’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Barker’s Tires & 4×4, Jeffersonville Lion’s Club, Jefferson Township Firefighters, Rusty Keg, Dairy Queen, Don & Marty’s Pizza, Village Marathon, McDonald’s Restaurants of Fayette County, Morrows Funeral Home, AgriLine, Our Place Restaurant EZ Oil, Youngs Dairy, Cosi, Lella Lane Bowling Alley, Bob Evans Restaurant, Village of Jeffersonville, Ronnie Maxie, Trends, Saucy Sisters Pizza of Hillsboro, Merchants National Bank and Wendy’s of Jeffersonville.

