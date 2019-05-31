Jeffersonville Pool open for the public

The Jeffersonville pool and concession stand is open and ready for the season.

The pool is located at 42 Colonial Drive in Jeffersonville. It is open Monday-Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The concession stand is open during the same hours.

Daily admission is $5. Passes for the season are $100—after one person in a household has purchased a pass at regular price, each additional member of that household can have a season pass purchased for $25. Those ages 2 and under are free—kids 10 and under must be accompanied by adult supervision.

The concession stand offers a variety of food—including pizza (whole for $7 or a slice for $2), hot dogs ($1.50), chips (50 cents), pop corn ($1), soft pretzels ($2), nachos ($1.50), cup of cheese ($1), along with various candy and ice cream products.

Roberta Bobbitt, who is in charge of the concessions, said, “We do have slushies this year—which we didn’t have last year.” A medium slushie is $1.50 and a large slushie is $2—the menu says grape, watermelon, cherry and orange are available.

The pool is under new management—Scott Curtis and Michelle Gray. According to Curtis, there are three new shelter houses built—one of which is in the kiddie-pool section. There are umbrellas for the picnic tables and lawn chairs available to sit on.

There is a basketball area located outside the pool and a hoop located in the pool with balls available. Life jackets are also available. Flotation devices such as noodles and arm-bands are not allowed to be brought into the pool as they are not certified.

Smoking is not allowed in the pool area but there is a designated spot outside of the fence. That area is currently located beside a dumpster which Curtis explained they hope to fix soon, as “no one wants to smoke beside a dumpster.”

There is a mechanical chair to aid entry and exit into the big pool for those who are disabled—one of the lifeguards on staff is able to help with the use of this chair.

The kiddie-pool is one-foot deep and is sectioned off by fencing.

The big pool has three roped-off areas. The first area is three-feet and one-inch, the second area is four-feet and one-inch and contains the water-slide, the third area is 12-feet and contains the low and high dives.

Kids under 14 must pass a swim test—tread water for 30 seconds and swim the length of the pool—to get a yellow armband signifying they can be in the 12-feet deep section. To use the water slide, kids under 14 do not have to pass the swim test, but they do have to tread water for one minute to get a green armband.

Curtis said, “Most of the kids that come in here we know—we’re a small community. So we know who can do what and who can’t do what.”

Kids swim for 45 minutes, then take a break for 15 minutes—those 15 minute breaks are for adult-swim time. Once thunder is heard, swimming is stopped for 30 minutes. The 30-minute period restarts every time there is thunder.

According to Curtis, they hope to bring more activities to the pool. He said, “We’ve got all this free land going to waste.” Swimming lessons will take place later in the season and community pool parties will also be occurring.

Chlorine and pH levels are checked every two hours and the facility is kept clean, according to Curtis. He explained they are attempting to keep the pool family-friendly, and are following a zero-tolerance exception for poor behavior—including bullying.

Pool parties are available. There has been one pool party already this season and seven booked for June. When pool parties are booked, the pool will still be open during normal hours but the whistle will be blown at 6:45 p.m. to allow staff time to clean and restock the facility for the party.

Anyone with questions can call the pool at 740-426-6873. Their Facebook page, Jeffersonville Swimming Pool, can be followed for updates.

The pool in Jeffersonville is open and serving concessions—as the first week of the season draws to a close, kids from the neighborhood are taking advantage of what the facility has to offer. Daily admission is $5 with kids 2 and under getting in free. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_20190531_130223.jpg The pool in Jeffersonville is open and serving concessions—as the first week of the season draws to a close, kids from the neighborhood are taking advantage of what the facility has to offer. Daily admission is $5 with kids 2 and under getting in free. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald Photo