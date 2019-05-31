Posted on by

FCS releases fourth quarter honor roll

Fayette Christian School recently released the fourth quarter honor roll:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):

First grade: Harper Beverly, JaneEllen Coole, Claire Day, Leah Day, Sadie Elder, Grace Hook, Havyn Hughes, Shelby Nolt and Victoria Patton.

Second grade: Abbey Baldwin, Jonah Burns, Noah Massie, Mirabelle Johnson, Andrew Peterson, Chloe Russell, Isaiah Trenner and Colt Whitaker.

Third grade: Corbyn Nolt.

Fourth grade: Zaylee Arrington, Elyse Day and Victoria Peterson.

Fifth grade: Jacob Crichton, Luisa Epifano and Keziah Knepp.

Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):

Second grade: Gibson Cockerill, Micah Coole, and Toby Pickerill.

Third grade: Nathaniel Forsythe, Brady Johnson and Oliver Johnson.

Fourth grade: Makenna Baldwin, Casey Bumpus, Shelby Bumpus and Luke Granger.

Fifth grade: Aaron Barker, Katelyn Bock, Scarlett Cockerill, Gabrielle Gibbs and Cade Whitaker.

HIGH SCHOOL:

Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):

Seventh grade: Allison Barker and Brady Bumpus.

Eighth grade: Nathaniel Crichton, Hannah Fuller, Letisha Knepp, Ryleigh Tooill and Luke Wright.

Ninth grade: Emily Barker, Makenna Granger and Megan Sheeter.

Tenth grade: Cherokee Lofino and Lilly Russi.

Eleventh grade: Nicholas Epifano, Grace Sheeter and Christopher Tooill.

Twelfth grade: Taylor Brown, Spencer Hanusik, Michael Miller, Macie Riley and Jenna Sams.

Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):

Seventh grade: Gage McDaniel and Alex Mitchell.

Eighth grade: Drew Pontious and Luke Turner.

Ninth grade: Katelynn Crichton.

Eleventh grade: Lane Hufford.

Twelfth grade: Grace Ernst.

