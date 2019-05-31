Jeffersonville Pool ready for community

The Jeffersonville Pool is open for the season with a daily admission of $5. The hours are Monday-Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The concession stand is open at the same time and has many treats to offer, including pizza, hot dogs, chips, ice cream, candy and more. New this year are slushies.

Kids from the neighborhood enjoy some basketball while spending time at the Jeffersonville Pool.