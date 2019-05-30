Man sentenced for assaulting officer

A Washington C.H. man was sent to prison this week for one year after he pled guilty to assaulting a police officer and endangering a 6-month-old child.

Brock N. Vernon, 29, of 1224 S. Hinde St., Apt. B, pleaded guilty in Fayette County Common Pleas Court Tuesday to assault of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. As part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, Judge Steven Beathard sentenced Vernon to 12 months in prison on the assault charge and 180 days in jail for the endangering charge to be served concurrently with the first count.

On Dec. 19, officers were dispatched to 1224 S. Hinde St., Apt. B, in reference to a domestic dispute, according to reports. Officers spoke with the alleged female victim and the alleged offender, identified as Vernon.

After hearing both sides of the story, officers attempted to take Vernon into custody for domestic violence. Police said Vernon was holding the couple’s 6-month-old child, and he was ordered to give the baby to the woman or set him down.

Vernon allegedly did not comply, started backing up toward a corner of the living room and wrapped both of his arms around the baby. He sat on the couch, was given another command to give the child to the woman, but once again he refused, reports said.

Two officers then grabbed Vernon’s arms to pry them apart in order for another officer to retrieve the child safely. The child was handed over to the alleged victim.

During this time, Vernon was reportedly still resisting arrest, and he punched one of the officers in the side of the face near his eye. Officers then gave him “compliance strikes to the thigh and the upper back muscles,” reports said. He finally placed his hands behind his back and was handcuffed.

Once outside, Vernon “became dead weight,” and officers had to carry him to the cruiser, reports said.

Following his release from prison, Vernon may be subject to a three-year period of supervision by the Adult Parole Authority.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

