Jeffersonville 5K Fun Run and Walk to be held

Jeffersonville United Methodist Church has planned a 5K Fun Run & Walk for July 4.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. beginning at the church, 13 East High St., Jeffersonville. Various items donated by local businesses will be given away at this event, as well as tickets to C.O.S.I. and Young’s Dairy. A primitive craft sale and a bake sale is planned for 10 a.m.

Go to http:/jeffersonvilleumc.org or go to our Facebook page for more information and to register. Register by June 10 to be guaranteed a t-shirt.

For any questions, you may contact Sandy Clyburn at 740-606-8032 or contact the church at 740-426-6219. Everyone is invited to attend.