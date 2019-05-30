YMCA holds groundbreaking

The Fayette County Family YMCA celebrated the upcoming construction of a second gymnasium, which will include a batting cage and the expansion of the wellness center, by holding a groundbreaking on Wednesday.

YMCA Board Chairman Buck Minyo welcomed those in attendance and shared as a part of their ongoing commitment to serve the community, the Y is taking advantage of a generous donation to complete the expansion project.

“This is in response to a survey we conducted last year asking the community as well as business leaders what we could/should be doing to further enhance their experience at the Y,” Minyo said. “This project will allow us to fulfill some of those needs and do so with no additional facility debt. It’s a win/win scenario and we are excited to get started. We invite everyone to follow along through this journey and watch as we continue to make the Y the best it can be for our family and friends.”

YMCA CEO Doug Saunders expanded on the program offerings that the new and expanded facilities will allow.

“These facilities will help build upon the 11-plus years of community impact we have been able to provide in the current facility,” Saunders said. “In addition to increased open gym time for members, we will be collaborating with community partners to offer more enrichment programs, health and wellness enhancement programs, chronic disease prevention, and sports programming that includes sports conditioning, sports specific skill training and nutrition. We have already received a lot of positive feedback on the batting cages in particular.”

The batting cages that are included in the project allow for the versatility to hit golf balls, as well as use the turf flooring surface for athletic conditioning when the net is pulled back, and use in conjunction with the multi-purpose flooring in the new gymnasium. The cages will be available to individuals and teams. YMCA trainers and coaches will also offer a diverse range of programs.

The additional wellness center space will allow for much needed space for free weights, as well as new equipment that increases the opportunity for functional fitness and HIIT type of training in particular. The addition of a multi-purpose room to this space with a movable wall to the new wellness area will allow for additional group exercise, small group exercise, enrichment programs and facility rentals.

“With this growing space we hope to collaborate even more with community partners to address the needs of our community,” Saunders said. “We want to strengthen the bonds within and across the families in our communities as well as seniors.”

For updates on the progress of the expansion and to learn more about the YMCA, go to faycoymca.org or call 740-335-0477.

City Manager, Joe Denen, and County Commissioner, Jim Garland, are joined by two YMCA Day Camp participants and YMCA board members for the groundbreaking for an expansion of the facility on Civic Drive on Wednesday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_20190529_121509.jpg City Manager, Joe Denen, and County Commissioner, Jim Garland, are joined by two YMCA Day Camp participants and YMCA board members for the groundbreaking for an expansion of the facility on Civic Drive on Wednesday.