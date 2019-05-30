Celebration of Mackenzie’s life to be held Saturday

A gathering to celebrate the life of Mackenzie Branham will be held in conjunction with what would have been her 22nd birthday.

Mackenzie was born on May 30, 1997 and was killed at the age of 8 on April 27, 2006.

The gathering will take place at her father’s, Donald Branham’s, residence—765 Peddicord Ave. in Washington C.H. at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Mackenzie’s case was deemed a homicide as the house fire she was pulled from was ruled as an arson. Mackenzie had been located in a second-story corner bedroom when a fire destroyed the home in the early hours of the morning at 7 E. Walnut St. in Jeffersonville.

The autopsy report specifies cause of death as acute carbon monoxide toxicity due to inhalation of products of combustion. Toxicology shows a 68 percent saturation of carbon monoxide.

At the time of death, she was living with her mother, Mary Branham, and her mother’s boyfriend, Kenneth Mossbarger. Both the mother and boyfriend escaped the home without injury.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

Donald Branham has remained dedicated to finding out what happened to his daughter. He has collected many documents and various details pertaining to her case. He said he continues to gather support from the community in search of answers.

Branham explained on social media that during the gathering he will have updated information, including DNA evidence and what he alleges as sexual assault evidence, available to share.

Follow the Record-Herald for future articles regarding Mackenzie Branham and the ongoing investigation as more information is obtained.

Mackenzie Branham https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Branham.jpg Mackenzie Branham