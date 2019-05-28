Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

May 18

Engedi, 3477 Mark Rd. SW. Pre-licensing inspection. Violations/Comments: Operation Satisfactory.

May 16

Arby’s, 1840 Columbus Ave. Complaint inspection. Violations/Comments: A food handler was observed making sandwiches with bare hands. She was wearing a glove on the right hand and none on the left. She was observed grabbing bread with right hand and applying toppings with bare hand. The food handler was stopped immediately, told to discard sandwiches and rewash hands and apply gloves on both hands. When asked why she was wearing only one glove, she stated that her glove ripped so she removed the glove and continued to prepare sandwiches. The food handler did comply after being told to discard sandwiches, rewash hands and apply gloves. A follow-up inspection is scheduled.

Washington High School, 400 S. Elm St. Standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/Comments: A few food utensils and holder were found with an accumulation of food or soil residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. The utensils and holder were rewashed and sanitized immediately. Several food container lids found cracked. Multi-use food-contact surfaces must be free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable. Clean food utensils were found stored on a cardboard box. Utensils must be stored in a way to prevent contamination. Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of the Critical Control Point inspections, however, critical violations were present.

Washington Middle School, 500 Elm St. Standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/Comments: Several miscellaneous items were found stored on the food preparation table shelf, located above food preparation area. During preparation, food must be protected from contamination. These items were removed by staff to a separate location during the inspection. Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of Critical Control Point inspection questionnaire and no critical violations were present.

May 15

Miami Trace Middle School, 3800 State Rte 41 NW. Standard and Critical Control Point inspection. Violations/Comments: Several miscellaneous items were found stored over the food preparation areas. During preparation, un-packaged foods must be protected from contamination. These items were removed immediately and placed in a separate area. Single use food containers were found stored out of their protective wrap on a storage room shelf next to cardboard boxes. Single service and single-use articles must be stored in a clean location or kept in the original package (protective package). Management removed these containers and placed the clear containers inside resealable plastic bags. All others were discarded. Cardboard was found being used to level a few of the shelves located in the storage room. Food and nonfood contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Management removed the cardboard immediately. According to management, vegetables are being reheated in bulk. Reheating in bulk is an activity available for risk level four food establishments and this facility is currently a level three. Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of Critical Control Point questionnaire and no critical violations were present, however, the facility must update their food license to a level four in order to continue reheating in bulk immediately.

May 14

Miami Trace Elementary, 3836 St. Rte 41 N. Standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/Comments: The chemical sanitizer was found too high in concentration. Chemical sanitizing solutions must be used properly and must not exceed the manufacturer’s requirement. According to management, the food establishment reheat vegetables. Reheating bulk quantities of left over perishable food items is an example of a risk level four activity. The faculty is currently a level three, therefore must upgrade food license to a level four or cease reheating in bulk. Knowledge and Responsibility: management displayed good knowledge of Critical Control Point questionnaire. Faculty needs to upgrade their food license to a level four in order to continue reheating in bulk quantities.

May 10

Frisch’s, 1830 Columbus Ave. Complaint inspection. Violations/Comments: A complaint was received on May 9 regarding a sewer smell from the bathrooms. The complainant stated that he asked management about the smell and they mentioned that the repair or maintenance inspection date keeps getting pushed back by corporate. The complainant also stated that several customers left the restaurant because the smell was so intense and unappetizing. This all occurred on May 6. There was a faint sewage smell near the restrooms. The men and woman’s restrooms were inspected and all toilets and sinks were working properly and were clean. According to store manager, Courtney, the Water Works maintenance company came on May 8 and flushed out the toilets inside of the woman’s restroom and declared the toilets operable upon leaving. She stated that the company was scheduled to do a smoke test, however the scheduled date was moved back and she wasn’t sure of a current date. The Fayette County Public Health department have received several complaints regarding this issue. The Water Works company recommended to the faculty to have a smoke test done if the smell comes back. On April 23, management at Frisch’s stated on April 22 that they were scheduling for the smoke test, however it has not been conducted. Therefore the establishment has until May 27 to provide the Fayette County Public Health department with a receipt of testing and its results. Failure to comply can result in a suspension of food license.