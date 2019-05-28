Laurel Oaks holds Signing Day

Wyatt Jester — from Miami Trace High School — signed with Baxla Tractor as a diesel mechanic.
Laurel Oaks Campus held its Signing Day for kids that signed with employers from the classes they took. Aurora Wilson — from Washington High School — signed with St. Catherine’s Manor for certified nurse’s aide.
