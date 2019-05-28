Dill scholarship recipients announced

Eleven deserving 2019 Miami Trace graduates were each awarded a $2,500 scholarship by the Howard and Maureen Dill Scholarship Trust during Friday’s commencement ceremony. The 2019 recipients were: Cassandra Baird, Angel Edwards, Tyler Eggleton, Breanna Eick, Daniel Everhart, Carissa Hostetler, Rebekah Lynch, James Munro, Andrea Robinson, Kaitlyn Slaughter and Zoe Wheaton. These scholarships are made possible by the perpetual scholarship trust established by the estate of Fayette County residents Howard and Maureen Dill. Each year, all Miami Trace graduating seniors pursuing post-secondary training and/or education are eligible to submit applications to the Miami Trace guidance department for the trust’s consideration. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.

Eleven deserving 2019 Miami Trace graduates were each awarded a $2,500 scholarship by the Howard and Maureen Dill Scholarship Trust during Friday’s commencement ceremony. The 2019 recipients were: Cassandra Baird, Angel Edwards, Tyler Eggleton, Breanna Eick, Daniel Everhart, Carissa Hostetler, Rebekah Lynch, James Munro, Andrea Robinson, Kaitlyn Slaughter and Zoe Wheaton. These scholarships are made possible by the perpetual scholarship trust established by the estate of Fayette County residents Howard and Maureen Dill. Each year, all Miami Trace graduating seniors pursuing post-secondary training and/or education are eligible to submit applications to the Miami Trace guidance department for the trust’s consideration. Congratulations to this year’s recipients. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_DileyScholarship.jpg Eleven deserving 2019 Miami Trace graduates were each awarded a $2,500 scholarship by the Howard and Maureen Dill Scholarship Trust during Friday’s commencement ceremony. The 2019 recipients were: Cassandra Baird, Angel Edwards, Tyler Eggleton, Breanna Eick, Daniel Everhart, Carissa Hostetler, Rebekah Lynch, James Munro, Andrea Robinson, Kaitlyn Slaughter and Zoe Wheaton. These scholarships are made possible by the perpetual scholarship trust established by the estate of Fayette County residents Howard and Maureen Dill. Each year, all Miami Trace graduating seniors pursuing post-secondary training and/or education are eligible to submit applications to the Miami Trace guidance department for the trust’s consideration. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.