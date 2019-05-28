Fire safety, supporting troops & cards for seniors

Cherry Hill shared more of its “Service Learning Projects” through Lions Quest recently to recognize the work of Washington Court House City Schools’ Cherry Hill Primary students.

Fire Safety

Mrs. Wahl’s first grade class decided they would like to help the community learn about fire safety. The class read books about fire safety and then decided to write their own fire safety book. Everyone chose a fire safety tip to write about and illustrate for the book.

“We sent the book away to be published and dedicated the book to the Washington Fire Department,” Wahl said. “Our class walked to the fire department and enjoyed a tour. We gave the fire department a copy of our book along with donuts to show our appreciation to the firefighters for keeping our community safe. There is also a copy of our book that will be kept at Cherry Hill so that other students may read it and learn about fire safety. We would like to thank the Washington Fire Department, especially fire chief Downing, firefighter Smith and firefighter Kemme for giving us a tour of the station and teaching us about fire safety. We would also like to thank Mrs. Richards and Mrs. Dolphin for helping us write our book.”

Students in her class shared important information following their research:

“I learned a lot about fire safety,” Aniston said. “I learned that when there is smoke you should crawl low because smoke rises and the clean air will be near the ground.”

“It’s important to learn about fire safety so you can stay safe,” Diya said. “You should never play with matches.”

Support our troops

Mrs. Fleak’s first grade class decided to support the troops this year for their Service Learning Project. The father of one of the students, Luke DeAtley, served in Jordan with the Air Force. He returned in January and surprised Luke at school.

“We decided that we would like to help the airmen that were still in Jordan,” Fleak said. “We collected supplies: toiletries, food, candy/sweets, games, etc. to try to make life a little easier for them. We also drew pictures for them to brighten their days. Special thanks to SSgt Zach DeAtley for attending our celebration of success, and to all the men and women who keep us safe everyday by protecting us and our country.”

Several students also commented on the project. Jaxon said, “We worked really hard to collect all the stuff,” while Hudson said, “Our troops work hard for us and it’s our turn to give them something.”

Cards for seniors

In the first grade, students from Mrs. Null’s, Mrs. Kimmet’s, Ms. Hedrick’s and Mrs. Woods’ classes made cards and placemats for the senior citizens who receive Meals on Wheels or eat at the Fayette County Commission on Aging. Special thanks to Mrs. Cheryl Stockwell for coming in and talking to the students.

“It is nice to make someone smile,” Raven, a student, said.

“We did this so people would have a place for their food and the cards would make them have a happy day,” said Riley.

According to the teachers, the school received a call from a gentleman thanking the students for their service learning project. He said his mother receives Meals on Wheels and received a placemat with a beach scene, and it makes her smile everyday.

ABOUT LIONS QUEST

According to its website, Lions Quest is a social and emotional learning program funded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation. The curriculum nurtures a positive connection to school and peers through character education and positive behavior development. Topics covered in this school-wide curriculum also include anti-bullying, drug, alcohol and tobacco awareness, as well as leadership skills through service learning.

The information in this article was provided by Cherry Hill School counselor Amy Jo Morris.

