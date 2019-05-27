Posted on by

Jeffersonville holds annual parade

A tractor ride was part of Monday’s Memorial Day parade in the Village of Jeffersonville.

Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

This group of youngsters proudly displayed their flags during the parade.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Many baseball teams participated in the parade as well.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

The various teams that participated threw out candy to the crowd in attendance at Monday’s parade.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Many emergency vehicles took part in the Memorial Day parade.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Following the parade, the various baseball teams played at the nearby ballpark throughout the day Monday.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Ohio State Sen. Bob Peterson spoke at the Memorial Day ceremony in Jeffersonville Monday following the parade.


Photo courtesy of Bob Peterson

