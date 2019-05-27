Jeffersonville holds annual parade

A tractor ride was part of Monday’s Memorial Day parade in the Village of Jeffersonville.

This group of youngsters proudly displayed their flags during the parade.

Many baseball teams participated in the parade as well.

The various teams that participated threw out candy to the crowd in attendance at Monday’s parade.

Many emergency vehicles took part in the Memorial Day parade.

Following the parade, the various baseball teams played at the nearby ballpark throughout the day Monday.

Ohio State Sen. Bob Peterson spoke at the Memorial Day ceremony in Jeffersonville Monday following the parade.