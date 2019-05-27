Locals honor the fallen

Memorial Day was recognized Monday in many ways throughout Fayette County—one of those ways was by honoring veterans with the Fayette County Honor Guard at three different cemeteries.

The day started for the Honor Guard at Washington Cemetery at 10 a.m. The event opened with a performance by the Washington High School band—including band members who graduated on Friday.

David Frederick, chaplain of Post 25 as well as a past commander, opened the service.

Washington Court House City Council member Dale Lynch was the speaker at Washington Cemetery. During his speech he quizzed the audience with five questions regarding the songs for each branch of the military.

Question one: Which of the five military songs is the oldest? Two: The Coast Guard song is called Semper Paratus—what do those Latin words mean? Three: Which branch’s song was made into a march by John Philip Sousa? Four: Which branch’s song was written for a contest held by The Liberty magazine? Five: Which branch’s song had the lyrics changed from a football theme to a military theme?

Lynch spoke briefly about each song. The answers for the questions are as follows—

-One: Marine Corps—The Marines’ Hymn

-Two: Semper Paratus means “always ready”

-Three: Army—The Army Goes Rolling Along

-Four: Air Force—The U.S. Air Force

-Five: Navy—Anchors Away

To conclude the service, the Washington High School band played a medley of the military songs followed by full military honors by the Honor Guard and the playing of taps by buglers Larry Bishop and Steve Zastro.

The next stop was the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery at 11 a.m. The event was opened by Frederick. Father Sean Dooley from St. Colman led a prayer, a Litany of the Saints and another prayer.

Frederick spoke, then the 21-Gun Salute took place. Following was the playing of Taps. The service concluded with the playing of Amazing Grace.

The last stop of the day was Highlawn Cemetery at 1 p.m.. Edward Fisher, a local veteran and member of the Fayette County Honor Guard, spoke at this service and read a prayer that was written by an anonymous veteran. Full military honors—including the 21-Gun Salute and the playing of Taps — was conducted. Amazing Grace concluded the service.

Frederick said, “It’s a privilege to honor those who serve. I want to thank everyone for coming—those who have departed will still be with us as long as we still remember and honor them.”

Mark Sestina is a local veteran who attempts to visit the cemeteries on Memorial Day during the services. He said, "I just put on my old uniform and try to come out and visit as many of the graves with flags as I can." Sestina originally entered the Air Force in 1975 and was on active duty for approximately six years. He went into the reserves for approximately 20 years and during that time worked as a federal civilian. When his position was being cut, he went through a priority replacement program which landed him a military technical position with the army—a position that required him to be in the Army reserves so he entered the army in 2003. Sestina retired in 2015. Jennifer Woods | Record Herald Photo The Washington High School band—directed by Matt Stanley—played at the Washington Cemetery service—including a medley of the military songs. Jennifer Woods | Record Herald Photo David Frederick (left) and Dale Lynch (right) both spoke during the Washington Cemetery service. Jennifer Woods | Record Herald Photo The Fayette County Honor Guard traveled to three cemeteries on Memorial Day to honor the fallen with full military honors. Jennifer Woods | Record Herald Photo Father Sean Dooley led the service in prayer and in a Litany of the Saints during the St. Colman's Catholic Cemetery service. Jennifer Woods | Record Herald Photo Edward Fisher (left) speaking at the Highlawn Cemetery service. On his right is fellow Veteran Commissioner Patricia DeWees. Together, the two presented the wreath at all three cemeteries. Jennifer Woods | Record Herald Photo