MT and WCH graduate class of 2019

The final Miami Trace valedictorian, Tori Evans (who also serves as class president), daughter of Todd and Raquel Evans, spoke about her own fears moving forward and how fear should not be what defines a person’s character.

The Miami Trace Class of 2019 graduated on Friday evening among a crowd of parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The second valedictorian, Victoria Morrison, daughter of Bruce and Carmen Morrison, spoke about her generation and perceptions about them from generations above them.

In keeping with tradition, the Miami Trace class of 2019 switched their tassels to the left and tossed their caps high into the air to celebrate the end of the commencement ceremony.

The Washington High School choir joined with the Washington High School band to perform the Alma Mater during their graduation ceremony.

Mr. Louis Reid was the chosen speaker for Washington Court House High School 2019 graduating class.

The Washington Court House City School District celebrated the graduation of just under 140 students at its 143rd Commencement Ceremony on Friday. The bleachers were filled with educators, peers, family and friends who cheered and applauded the young adults as they transferred from current students to alumni. The celebration concluded with the turn of the tassel and the tossing of graduation caps.