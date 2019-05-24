MT Class of 2019 graduates

Miami Trace High School graduated the class of 2019 on Friday evening during its commencement ceremony.

Around 170 students graduated at the new Miami Trace High School among a crowd of parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Nearly all seats within the gymnasium had been filled by the time the ceremony started at 7 p.m. The class of 2019 soon joined the crowd during the processional, and the Miami Trace band — under the direction of Ken Hoffman — performed the National Anthem.

Miami Trace High School Principal Rob Enochs welcomed the community to the ceremony and introduced the top four academic students — salutatorian Jessica Camp and the three valedictorians, Macy Creamer, Victoria Morrison and Tori Evans. Each girl took a moment to address their class prior to the class presentation.

Camp, daughter of Dusty and Carla Camp, was a member of the Key Club, Student Government, National Honor Society, the Midway Presbyterian Church and has been a class officer throughout high school.

Camp explained to the class that this is a new beginning for them and it is an exciting time in their lives, “We are unable to move forward by constantly looking back. So, look forward and look beyond because your greatest days are ahead of you, not behind you. Graduation is a time to remember and a time to dream. A time to say goodbye to yesterday and a time to greet tomorrow with courage. A time for loving hearts to gather and a time to celebrate all that you are.”

The first valedictorian to speak was Creamer, daughter of Sue Thomas and Jeff Creamer. She was a member of the Spanish Club, Key Club, Student Government, Library Club, the track & field team, soccer, Heritage Youth Nation (church youth group) and National Honors Society.

Creamer reminisced during her speech about memories made during their years at Miami Trace High School, “I’m very thankful for the time I’ve shared with you all and the memories that we have made. From school dances, to choir concerts, to team bondings, to failing that test as a whole class (that’s kind of bonding, right?). Some of us might look back and say, ‘Remember that time we tried to pull a senior prank on the last day of school, but it turned out school got cancelled and we were the ones that actually got pranked?’ These are some of the things that we will never forget.”

Next to speak was Morrison, daughter of Bruce and Carmen Morrison. Morrison was a member of the varsity soccer (team captain), swim and track & field teams, Key Club, Student Government, National Honors Society and Heritage Memorial Youth Nation.

Morrison spoke about her generation and perceptions about them from generations ahead of them. “Some adults believe our generation is lazy and acts entitled. However, what I have seen within our class is a tremendous work ethic and a sense of selflessness. One of the most admirable aspects of our class is how supportive and encouraging we are. I have seen us push each other in academics and athletics, but also pick each other up when one falls. Although we may each have our own priorities and gifts, we still have managed to put our skills together to make a difference in this community,” she said.

Finally, Evans (who also serves as class president), daughter of Todd and Raquel Evans, spoke to the class. Evans was a member of the Student Government, Student Council, Spanish Club, FFA, Key Club, National Honor Society, varsity soccer, basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 4-H, Junior Fair Board and Teen Leadership Council.

Evans spoke about her own fears moving forward and how fear should not be what defines a person’s character. “In my opinion fear is a choice. You can either let it control you or you can control it. I am choosing to use my fear as a stepping stone in my journey to success. Am I afraid that I could get denied from the nursing program at OSU? Yes. Am I afraid that I won’t make any friends on campus this fall? Absolutely. Am I afraid that when I choose to study abroad my plane could drop in the middle of the ocean somewhere and never be found again? Of course. But I will not let my fears define who I am. I choose to let my fears lead me to new discoveries. As we all embark on the next part of our journey, I urge each and every one of you to use your fear to accomplish something great.”

Next, Miami Trace High School assistant principal Bryan Sheets and senior class advisor Meagan Strahler read approximately $177,000 worth of local scholarships. Before presenting the class of 2019, Enochs took time to address them and congratulate not only their efforts, but the efforts of the parents and guardians who helped them get there.

“To the class of 2019, we extend our congratulations and best wishes for the years ahead,” Enochs said. “You now join over 10,955 alumni of Miami Trace High School. We have appreciated your cooperation over the years and we want to especially thank you for the leadership you provided in transitioning to the new high school. While we thank you for what you have done to leave your indelible mark upon our school, we want to encourage, support and have hopefully prepared you to make an even larger mark on our society.”

In closing the ceremony, two students — Khenadi Grubb and Demetrius Hargo — sang the Miami Trace High School Alma Mater and Hoffman directed the band for the recessional.

