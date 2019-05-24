Community honors fallen soldiers

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission held its annual Memorial Day ceremony at noon on Friday afternoon at the Old Pioneer Cemetery behind Dairy Queen in Washington Court House. Veterans service commissioner Jerry Savage served as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

City Manager Joe Denen talked about the city taking over the upkeep of the cemetery, and spoke about community veterans.

Fayette County Commissioner Tony Anderson thanked veterans across the nation for their service during the ceremony.

Ed Fisher, veterans service commissioner, led the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Local historian and retired teacher Paul LaRue spoke about Felix Mcelhaney, an American Revolution soldier who now rests in Fayette County.

Tracey Rankin Owens, George Clifton Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution member, read a dedication for the marker for Felix Mcelhaney.

To conclude the ceremony, the Fayette County Honor Guard played Taps and performed a 21-Gun Salute for the fallen soldiers of the United States.