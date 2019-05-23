Class cares for local firefighters

Cherry Hill students continue to learn the important of helping others with their Lions Quest service learning project. Mrs. Achtermann and Mrs. Clark’s second grade students explored ideas and decided they were interested in doing something for first responders. The class chose to create “Survival Kits” (goodie bags) for local firefighters, to show appreciation for all they do to keep the community safe.

Cherry Hill students continue to learn the important of helping others with their Lions Quest service learning project. Mrs. Achtermann and Mrs. Clark’s second grade students explored ideas and decided they were interested in doing something for first responders. The class chose to create “Survival Kits” (goodie bags) for local firefighters, to show appreciation for all they do to keep the community safe. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_received_617078525462672.jpeg Cherry Hill students continue to learn the important of helping others with their Lions Quest service learning project. Mrs. Achtermann and Mrs. Clark’s second grade students explored ideas and decided they were interested in doing something for first responders. The class chose to create “Survival Kits” (goodie bags) for local firefighters, to show appreciation for all they do to keep the community safe.