Scarecrow Festival opening act announced

“Oliver Hazard” — an American indie folk music trio from Waterville, Ohio — has been announced as the opening act at the 2019 Scarecrow Festival in downtown Washington Court House.

This year’s Scarecrow Festival is set for the weekend of Sept. 20-22. The headliner musical performance will be announced at a later date, according to Fayette County Travel & Tourism.

In its bio, the Oliver Hazard trio describes themselves as:

“We are Oliver Hazard – Mike, Griff and Dev – from Waterville, Ohio. Devin works maintenance for the public school system in Toledo; Griff is a terrible salesman, formerly selling copy machines; and I (Mike) work as an instructor for Outward Bound California, just outside of San Francisco. We grew up together and recently reconnected when I came home to visit my family. We wrote and recorded our first album in three weeks, and we are so excited to share our music and our world with you all.

“Most of you have never heard of Waterville, Ohio. It’s an old canal town, just south of Lake Erie. If you blink, you’ll miss it. We live next door to a Chinese restaurant run by Henry and Pearl, serving the best (only) hot sake in town; we wrote a song about them. Music has given us the opportunity to speak our minds in a place where certain ideas aren’t always accepted. We can’t wait to meet you all and hear your stories as we begin to tell ours.”

The Scarecrow Festival, held the third weekend in September, is a family fun weekend filled with live music, food, rides, games, craft vendors, a 5K Walk & Run, classic cars and more.

Look for much more information on the Scarecrow Festival in the coming weeks.

Oliver Hazard https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Oliver-Hazard-press-photo.jpg Oliver Hazard