Local students rally at courthouse

Several students from Miami Trace High School and Washington High School gathered for a #StopTheBans rally at the Fayette County Courthouse on Tuesday.

#StopTheBans rallies took place across the country on Tuesday as a protest of strict legislation against abortion.

Haiven Pepper, who is in the final days of her junior year at Miami Trace, said she is a member of the Women’s March organization which is how she heard about the rallies. When she said she realized this event wouldn’t happen in Fayette County, she decided to bring it here herself and organized a protest for the students to join.

Pepper explained her anger and exhaustion over the issue. “It’s absurd they think they can control women’s bodies and tell them what they can and can’t do with them. I was seeing people post about it, but they weren’t doing anything about it.”

Pepper’s friend and fellow junior at Miami Trace, Justin Shoemaker, is for the abortion bans and asked Pepper if it would be okay for him to come to the protest. Pepper agreed for him to join.

Shoemaker set up a table and chairs to have conversations with people, challenging them to change his mind regarding the abortion bans. He was both civil and calm during discussions—as were those speaking about the issue with him.

The protesting students held signs and chanted as they walked together around the courthouse. Several motorists honked horns and waved to them.

Pepper’s mother, Dreama Brown, was present during the protest. Brown expressed pride in the students for standing up for their beliefs while still listening to and respecting each other.

