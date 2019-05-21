National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes in Ohio

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — The National Weather Service has now confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Ohio, downing trees and causing some damage to buildings.

There were no reports of any injuries from the EF-1 tornadoes Sunday night in southwestern Ohio.

The weather service in Wilmington says a tornado with maximum wind speeds estimated at 90 mph (145 kph) touched down in the Eaton area and another tornado with maximum wind speeds of 95 mph (153 kph) came down in the West Alexandria area. Both communities are in in Preble County.

The third tornado touched down in Huber Heights in Montgomery County.

A weather service survey team witnessed damage to numerous trees and buildings along the paths of the storms. Much of the building damage involved roofs and siding.