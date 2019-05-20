YMCA to expand facility, offer new programs

The Fayette County Family YMCA has announced a groundbreaking on Wednesday, May 29 at noon for a 13,000 square foot expansion of the facility on Civic Drive. The expansion will be completed debt-free thanks to a generous donation, according to YMCA officials.

The expansion will include a field house and an additional 4,500 square feet added onto the wellness center. The field house will include a batting cage with a baseball/softball pitching machine and turf flooring surface. The cage can also be used to hit golf balls. The field house will have a multi-use flooring surface and include four basketball goals.

The wellness center expansion will include increased space for free weights, as well as dedicated space for functional fitness and HIIT type training. Part of the space will also include an additional multipurpose room for group exercise classes, as well as rentals and enrichment programs.

At the groundbreaking and thereafter, the YMCA will be sharing further information on new programming and recreational opportunities that will be offered as a result of the expansion, including more open gym time. The expansion and resulting programming opportunities are a result of a strategic plan refresh completed by the YMCA staff and board of directors in 2018, according to officials.

ABOUT FAYETTE COUNTY FAMILY YMCA:

Opened in October of 2007, the current facility has enabled the YMCA to serve over 6,000 residents each year, expand child care programming for infants through eighth graders, provide space for aquatic therapy partnerships, and partner with the local schools to have swim teams as a varsity sport. Outdoor athletic field development of the last few years has further increased youth sports participation, including partnerships with other local youth sports organizations. The outdoor space has also served to host FFA soil competitions and outdoor education opportunities provided by Fayette County Soil and Water.

The YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that depends on support from the community and consists of a 17 member board of directors. For further information you may call 740-335-0477 or go to faycoymca.org.

