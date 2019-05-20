Cherry Hills continues focus on service

More “Service Learning Projects” through Lions Quest were recently shared to honor the work of Washington Court House City Schools’ Cherry Hill Primary students.

HEALTHY HABITS

Mrs. Grigsby’s second grade class recently focused on educating Cherry Hill students on healthy habits to make them overall healthier people. The class provided all students an opportunity to exercise (Zumba and yoga) and also provided a healthy snack (banana) and drink. All students received a flyer with “54321+10 healthy habits.”

“Special thanks to Mrs. Lyons who served as our yoga instructor,” Grigsby said. “Also thanks to our food department for helping with the bananas and the athletic department for their donation of Gatorade and letting us borrow the water jugs.”

Akira, a student in the class, said about the project, “I really enjoyed teaching people healthy habits. Zumba was fun and it was nice to give everyone a healthy snack.”

SCHOOL HELPERS

Mrs. Halliday and Patterson’s second grade class voted to help out the principals and cafeteria staff during kindergarten lunchtime.

The class helped the kindergarten students by opening their drinks and snacks as needed. They also retrieved extra supplies for students that asked for a napkin, plastic ware, straw and/or a milk. Some second graders helped with typing in the student’s correct lunch numbers. Others assisted in instructing kindergarten students to throw away their trash and line up, helped in monitoring the lines, and complimented the kindergartners to encourage positive behavior. Finally, students cleaned up the lunch room (e.g. wiping off tables, sweeping the floor) and prepared it for the next lunch group.

“Special thanks to Mr. Maddux, Mrs. Lyons and the cafeteria staff for the hard work they do every day to make our lunchroom run smoothly,” Halliday and Patterson said.

Students Mason, Brodin and Lydia also took time to explain what they did and why. Mason said that he helped kindergartners open the various lunch items, while Brodin said they did it because there are a lot of kindergartners and only two people to help. Finally Lydia said, “It’s good to help others because it makes you and the other person feel good.”

HELPING THEIR NURSES

Mrs. Davis’ class collected items for the school nurses who help the kids at Cherry Hill on a daily basis.

“As a class, we collected paper towels, boxes of tissues, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, baby wipes, boxes of baggies, and girls and boys clothes,” Davis said. “Ms. Cindy — our school nurse — talked with students about the relationship between needs and wants, and the importance of making smart and responsible choices. Special thanks Ms. Cindy and Ms. Holly for taking such good care of all the students at Cherry Hill.”

MORE ASSISTANCE FOR NURSES

Finally, Mrs. Schneder’s class made care packages for the school nurse to be given to students who are sick.

“We included mints, water bottle, crackers, oranges and Kleenex,” Schneder said. “The students thought these items would be helpful to students who were coughing, had upset tummies, or runny noses.”

ABOUT LIONS QUEST

According to its website, Lions Quest is a social and emotional learning program funded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation. The curriculum nurtures a positive connection to school and peers through character education and positive behavior development. Topics covered in this school-wide curriculum also include anti-bullying, drug, alcohol and tobacco awareness, as well as leadership skills through service learning.

The information in this article was provided by Cherry Hill School counselor Amy Jo Morris.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Mrs. Grigsby’s second grade class recently focusing on educating Cherry Hill students of healthy habits to make them overall healthier people. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_received_827993204240759.jpeg Mrs. Grigsby’s second grade class recently focusing on educating Cherry Hill students of healthy habits to make them overall healthier people. Mrs. Grigsby’s second grade class recently focusing on educating Cherry Hill students of healthy habits to make them overall healthier people. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_received_2266666550251390.jpeg Mrs. Grigsby’s second grade class recently focusing on educating Cherry Hill students of healthy habits to make them overall healthier people. Mrs. Halliday and Patterson’s second grade class voted to help out the Principals and cafeteria staff during kindergarten lunchtime. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_received_322596565080519.jpeg Mrs. Halliday and Patterson’s second grade class voted to help out the Principals and cafeteria staff during kindergarten lunchtime. More “Service Learning Projects” through Lions Quest were recently shared by Cherry Hill School counselor Amy Jo Morris. Mrs. Davis’ class collected items for the school nurses who help the kids at Cherry Hill on a daily basis. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_received_388316035141009.jpeg More “Service Learning Projects” through Lions Quest were recently shared by Cherry Hill School counselor Amy Jo Morris. Mrs. Davis’ class collected items for the school nurses who help the kids at Cherry Hill on a daily basis. Mrs. Schneder’s class made Care packages for the school nurse to be given to students who are sick. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_received_1567981546669103.jpeg Mrs. Schneder’s class made Care packages for the school nurse to be given to students who are sick.