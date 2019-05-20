Hospice to hold hiring event for more than 65 positions

Ohio’s Hospice is hosting an open house and hiring event for registered nurses (RNs) and State Tested Nurse Aides (STNAs)—there are more than 65 current openings.

The event will be held on May 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Community Room of Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton).

Hiring managers will be on-site. Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resumes. All shifts are available.

“With staff available 24/7, the affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice are available to provide patients and families superior care and superior services,” said Maxi Locke, talent acquisition lead at Ohio’s Hospice. “Superior end-of-life care begins with physician-directed care and is supported with specialized nursing care.”

Ohio’s Hospice has made earning certification a key component of training for nursing staff—they can earn certification in hospice and palliative care. Skilled and certified hospice nurses are specially trained to address the needs of patients facing life-limiting illnesses.

The organization has seen an increase in its need for RNs and STNAs because of recent growth.

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include Community Care Hospice, Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

Because Ohio’s Hospice’s focus is on people, not profits, it offers services no other hospice will—including occupational, aroma, music, art, massage therapy and other complementary care.

Its interdisciplinary teams include nurses, physicians, social workers, chaplains, personal care specialists and volunteers.

Ohio’s Hospice is looking for experts in nursing from various fields.

“We are looking for people who are passionate and flexible in addition to being team players,” Locke said. “At Ohio’s Hospice, our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”

For more information, go to OhiosHospice.org/Careers.

