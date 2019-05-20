Local schools receive TangerKIDS grants

Belle Aire Intermediate was also selected. Pictured (L to R): Andy Gibson Tanger AGM, Kristen Hauer Tanger GM and Daniel Linn Bell Aire Intermediate fourth grade teacher.

Cherry Hill Primary also received a TangerKIDS grant. Pictured is Andy Gibson Tanger AGM, Kristen Hauer Tanger GM, Kellie Wahl Cherry Hill first grade teacher and Cherry Hill first grade students.

Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently announced that five schools in Fayette County and one school in Greene County have been named this year’s recipients of a TangerKIDS Grant. In keeping with Tanger Outlets’ mission of being a good corporate citizen, the TangerKIDS Grant Program supports and serves the future generation by providing funding for schools located near Tanger’s centers. Pictured at Greeneview Elementary (L to R): back row: Randy Heim Greeneview Elementary Classroom Aide, Andy Gibson Tanger AGM, Kristen Hauer Tanger GM and Greeneview Elementary Students. Front row (at right) fourth grade teacher Dawn Wambold.

Finally, the Miami Trace Middle School received a TangerKIDS grant. Pictured (L to R): back row: Andy Gibson Tanger AGM, Kristen Hauer Tanger GM, Lori Carey Miami Trace Elementary second grade teacher, Nicole Fatica-Mavis Miami Trace Elementary Assistant Principal, Justin Lanman Miami Trace Elementary Assistant Principal and Ryan Davis Miami Trace Elementary Principal. Front row: Miami Trace Elementary Students.

Miami Trace Middle School was selected for a grant as well. Pictured (L to R): back row: David Lewis Miami Trace Superintendent, Jason Binegar Miami Trace Middle School Principal, Angela Hudson Miami Trace Middle School sixth grade teacher, Kristen Hauer Tanger GM and Andy Gibson Tanger AGM. Front row: Miami Trace Middle School students.

The next school selected was Washington High School. Pictured (L to R): Andy Gibson Tanger AGM, Nicole Friend Washington High School Science Teacher and Kristen Hauer Tanger GM.