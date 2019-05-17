Key Club continues annual teen talent show

The winners of the annual local talent show for teens — rebranded this year under the Key Club at Miami Trace High School — were recently announced.

On Sunday, the Miami Trace Key Club along with Miami Trace Media Productions hosted the 52nd-annual Teen Talent Show. This program showcases the talent of young adults from Washington Senior High School, Miami Trace High School and Fayette Christian School.

Every year the talent revealed in this community is phenomenal, and this year was no exception, according to show organizers. For many years, the local Kiwanis Club sponsored the show.

The acts this year included singing, a dramatic reading, dancing and martial arts. All the contestants did an outstanding job of representing their schools.

The first place winner this year was Brooklyn Stanley, who sang “They Just Keep Moving the Line,” the second place winners were Brooklyn Stanley and Jocelyn Trimmer, who sang “Let Me Be Your Star,” third place was Hunter Houser, who sang and played “Mr. Bojangles,” and fourth place was Haley Hixson, who danced to “Dance with Me Tonight.”

The “Fan Favorite” plaque was earned by Madaysia Sizemore for her martial arts demonstration.

“On behalf of the Miami Trace Key Club, we would like to thank all those who chose to spend Mother’s Day with us and support this amazing group of talented young people,” Shari West, Miami Trace Key Club advisor, said. “We would also like to thank Roger Kirkpatrick and the former Kiwanis Club members for donating the prize money and for helping us with the organizing of the show, and we would like to thank all of our sponsors for their donations that make this show possible.”

The information in this article was provided by Shari West, Miami Trace Key Club advisor.

