MT students honored for academic achievement

The Miami Trace Academic Booster Club held its Honors Recognition Ceremony recently. MTHS students were recognized for Top Academic Improvement and Top of the Class. Top Academic Improvement Recipients included (L to R): Trevor Throckmorton, Brooke Wright, Katie Atwell and Sierra Stout. Not pictured: Jacob Smith, Dylan Abel, Tyler Howell, Emily Peloquin, Indica Wilson and Ashtyn Barton.

The 4.0 freshman included (L to R): front row: Elizabeth Aleshire, Caleb Campbell, Sarah Duron-Babb, Kandice Mathews, Deanna Page, Paighten Reed and Chloe Williams. Back row: McKenna Casto, Julianne Stevenson, Julie Harrison, Kendall Elliott, Emma Seyfang, Noah, Perry, Hidy Kirkpatrick, Emily Moser, Riley Cruea, Alyssa Butler and Emily Taylor. Not pictured: Charleigh Justice, Madison Johnson and Faith Morrison.

The top 11 sophomores included (L to R): front row: Kaylie Lott, Hailee Schirm, Olivia Fliehman, Makayla Lingerfelt, Shalyn Landrum and Gracee Stewart. Back row: Christian Caldwell, Mcale Callahan, Ethan Steele and Bo Little. Not pictured: Siara Eggleton.

The top 11 juniors included (L to R): front row: Devan Thomas, Victoria Waits, Cameron Bucher, Kathryn Leach and Austin Self. Back row: Henry DeBruin, Simon Debruin, Grant DeBruin and Kyler Conn. Not pictured: Caleb Perry and Addison Campbell.

The top 11 seniors included (L to R): front row: Tori Evans, Macy Creamer, Victoria Morrison, Jessica Camo, Victoria Pontious and Andrea Robinson. Back row: Khenadi Grubb, Abbigayle Pettit, Taylor Dawson and Devin Howard. Not pictured: Angel Edwards.

The freshman Academic Patch recipients included (L to R): Elizabeth Aleshire, Bryce Bennett, Drew Black, Nancy Perez, McKenna Casto, Conner Collins, Carmen Enochs, Hidy Kirkpatrick and Emily Moser.

The sophomore Academic Patch recipient was Lahni Stachler.

The junior Academic Patch recipients included (L to R): Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin, Kathryn Leach, Aubrey McCoy and Morgan Eggleton.

The senior Academic Patch recipients included (L to R): Victoria Morrison, Cassie Baird, Drew Batson, Jessica Camp, Callynne Cockerill, Macy Creamer, Khenadi Grubb and Devin Howard.

Finally, the scholarship recipients included (L to R): Lena Steele, Cassie Baird, Jessica Camp, Meri Grace Carson, Macy Creamer, Tori Evans, Khenadi Grubb, Devin Howard, Victoria Morrison and Abbigayle Pettit.