Power outage update for Fayette County

Lightning and thunderstorms this morning left 1,022 people without power in Fayette County, according to the director of communications for DP&L, Mary Ann Cabel.

Power outages were due to bad lightning during the storm this morning. Cabel explained it impacted their equipment. The majority of outages began at 3:14 this morning and most came back on at 6:12 this morning.

As of 11 a.m. today, there is a broken cross-arm as well as a pole down on State Route 41 that has approximately 153 people without power. The estimated time for the pole to be fixed is 2 p.m.

Due to the power outage, Miami Trace Local Schools were closed for the day.

Crews are out to restore power in a timely manner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_may-17-2019-1-.jpg Crews are out to restore power in a timely manner.