Creamer wins Christman

Macy Creamer, a member of the Miami Trace Class of 2019, was named the winner of the 51st-annual Clarence A. Christman Award Wednesday.

The award, presented annually since 1969, is named in honor of Clarence A. Christman Jr. and goes to a senior from Miami Trace High School or Washington High School who best exemplifies excellence in the areas of athletics, academics and leadership.

A luncheon was held at the Jason Langley Realty building.

The Christman Award is sponsored by the Record-Herald and the Washington C.H. Kiwanis Club.

Creamer was selected for the award from a field of 19 nominees; 10 from Miami Trace High School and nine from Washington High School who are highly-regarded in sports, scholarships and community involvement.

“It’s such an honor to receive this award,” Creamer said. “It’s really humbling to be able to represent the community through this award.

“I want to thank the Record-Herald and the Kiwanis Club for giving out this award,” Creamer said. “I definitely didn’t expect to get it. All of the other candidates are all so well-rounded and talented. All of them are definitely deserving of it.

“I’d like to thank my parents and my family,” Creamer said. “Just for always supporting me and encouraging me to be the best that I can be in everything I do. I want to thank my coaches and teachers for pushing me to my limits and always making sure I reach my full potential.

“I want to thank my teammates and my friends for also supporting me and being by my side through everything that I’ve done,” Creamer said. “I want to thank the community, because they’re just one big support system. I’ve gotten a lot of encouragement from a lot of different people. There’s not another community that I’d rather be a part of.

“I want to thank God, because He has given me the talent and abilities that I have to reach where I am today,” Creamer said. “I couldn’t have done it without that.”

Creamer, ranked No. 1 in her class with a 4.0 grade point average, will be attending Ashland University where she will major in forensic biology and also continue her athletic career as a member of the Eagles’ track and field team.

Creamer was nominated for the Christman Award by Miami Trace track coach Brent Noes and soccer coach Caitlin Francis.

“It is indeed an honor and a privilege to nominate Macy Creamer of Miami Trace for the 2019 Christman Award,” Noes said. “Macy Creamer has set the standard of how to not only become a better student-athlete but a better all-around person. Her willingness to work hard and practice late will help propel to her to great heights.

“Having known Macy personally, as her former teacher and as her current track and field coach for the last four years, I can attest to her incredible work ethic,” Noes said. “Macy is the ultimate competitor. Macy will be one of the Valedictorians for the Class of 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Macy brings the same attitude and determination she displays in the classroom onto the track. Macy will be a four-year letter winner in both soccer and track and field.

“Her persistence and dedication to herself and her team is unparalleled, and her commitment to hard work has allowed her to reach great success,” Noes said. “Macy is a leader who is respected by her peers and teammates both inside and outside of the classroom. She is a role model and positive influence to all of those around her and it has been a pleasure to work with Macy over the last four years.”

“Macy Creamer is an amazing individual who is very driven to excel in anything she pursues,” Francis said. “As a four-year varsity player and one of the strongest players on the girls soccer team, Macy received both First Team, All-FAC and First Team, All-District this season. She was our second leading scorer this season with nine goals and four assists; and has consistently contributed to our team’s offense for the past four years.

“As talent alone isn’t enough to make a great athlete, this year she also received our Panther Award which is given to the player on our team who displays strong leadership skills, outstanding work ethic, and a positive attitude throughout the season, and Macy exemplifies all of these traits,” Francis said. “She showed great sportsmanship during games and always asked our opponents to join our team for a prayer after every game, win or lose.

“She is held in high regard by her teammates, who voted her into a captain position,” Francis said. “As a captain, Macy led by example working hard on the field every second and rarely coming off even in one of the most tiring positions. She has been one of the most dependable and consistent players I have ever coached. I have never questioned her determination or willingness to give it her all when on the field.”

Creamer is the daughter of Sue Thomas and Jeff Creamer.

Creamer also received a $500 scholarship.

The other 2019 Christman nominees are: Drew Batson, Jessica Camp, Meri Grace Carson, Wyatt Cory, Taylor Dawson, Tori Evans, Cassidy Lovett, Tori Morrison and Olivia Wolffe of Miami Trace High School and Richard Burns, Megan Downing, Hannah Haithcock, Connor Lane, Shrey Maniya, Jaxson Singleton, Taylor Smith, Blaise Tayese and Tabby Woods of Washington High School.

Macy Creamer, third from left, was named the 2019 Clarence A. Christman Award winner at a luncheon Wednesday afternoon. She is joined by administrators from Miami Trace High School and representatives of the Record-Herald and Kiwanis Club, who sponsor the award annually. (l-r); Aaron Hammond, Athletic Director; Rob Enochs, Principal; Creamer; David Lewis, Superintendent; Ryan Carter and Kim Penwell of the Record-Herald and Roger Kirkpatrick of the Kiwanis Club. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Macy-Creamer-winner-pic.jpg Macy Creamer, third from left, was named the 2019 Clarence A. Christman Award winner at a luncheon Wednesday afternoon. She is joined by administrators from Miami Trace High School and representatives of the Record-Herald and Kiwanis Club, who sponsor the award annually. (l-r); Aaron Hammond, Athletic Director; Rob Enochs, Principal; Creamer; David Lewis, Superintendent; Ryan Carter and Kim Penwell of the Record-Herald and Roger Kirkpatrick of the Kiwanis Club. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

