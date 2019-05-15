Authorities search for stabbing suspect

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is attempting to locate a 38-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his live-in girlfriend early Tuesday morning.

Eric Bruce is wanted for felonious assault and domestic violence.

The girlfriend, who was not identified, was transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday and then to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment of her injuries. She was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FCSO, Bruce stabbed the woman in the upper back with a steak knife.

Bruce is listed at five feet, nine inches and 150 pounds. According to the FCSO, he frequents Eyman Park in Washington C.H. in the area of the ponds.

He reportedly has a shaved head now, and should not be wearing glasses due to leaving his pair of glasses behind at the alleged crime scene. He was last ween wearing gray pants and an unknown color shirt.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted the FCSO on Tuesday in the search for Bruce.

FCSO is urging residents not to approach Bruce if they see him. Instead, they should contact the FCSO at 740-335-6170 or call 911.

A photo of stabbing suspect, Eric Bruce. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_EricBruce-1.jpgA photo of stabbing suspect, Eric Bruce.