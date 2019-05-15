Posted on by

2019 Christman Award nominees

Drew Batson of Miami Trace High School

Drew Batson of Miami Trace High School


Richard Burns of Washington High School


Jessica Camp of Miami Trace High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Meri Grace Carson of Miami Trace High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Wyatt Cory of Miami Trace High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Macy Creamer of Miami Trace High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Taylor Dawson of Miami Trace High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Megan Downing of Washington High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Tori Evans of Miami Trace High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Hannah Haithcock of Washington High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Connor Lane of Washington High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Cassidy Lovett of Miami Trace High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Shrey Maniya of Washington High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Tori Morrison of Miami Trace High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Jaxson Singleton of Washington High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Taylor Smith of Washington High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Blaise Tayese of Washington High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Olivia Wolffe of Miami Trace High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Tabby Woods of Washington High School


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

