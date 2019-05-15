Youth Coalition to hold summer skating party

The Fayette County Prevention Coalition is once again inviting community youth to celebrate the beginning of summer with a Kick-Off Party at Roller Haven on May 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

As a way of saying thanks for a job well done, the Fayette County Prevention Coalition, in conjunction with Roller Haven Skating Rink in Washington C.H., is inviting youth of the community to come and celebrate the official beginning of summer vacation.

“So invite your friends and spend the evening having fun, eating pizza, and sharing the mission of the Fayette County Youth-Led Coalition,” Chuck Bennett, OCPSA Youth and Community Engagement Coordinator, said. “New members are welcome and applications will be available at the skating rink.”

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a presentation from Youth-2-Youth International, followed by skating, food and fun. Skate rental is free for youth currently in grades 5-12, and each youth will receive one ticket good for two slices of pizza, one small drink and one candy item.

According to its website, Youth-2-Youth was founded in 1982 in Columbus as a community-based drug prevention and youth leadership program focusing primarily on middle school and high school students. Youth to Youth is a forerunner in effective youth-led prevention both in central Ohio with ongoing comprehensive programming, and nationally with conferences, trainings and consultations.

The goal of its many projects is harnessing the powerful influence of peer pressure—making it a positive force that encourages young people to live free of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

Additionally, organizers are encouraging patrons to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Fayette County Homeless Programs, and they will be entered into a drawing for a pair of tickets to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game. Winners will be announced prior to 9 p.m. that evening, and winners must be present to win.

“This event was decided on and approved by the Youth-Led Coalition members in Fayette County,” Bennett said. “They want to see the coalition grow and become a force for change in Fayette County, changing public perception and accepted social norms. They are doing great things but could do more with more hands.”

Prevention Action Alliance, formerly Drug Free Action Alliance, is a certified prevention agency that has been leading the way in promoting healthy lives through the prevention of substance misuse and fostering mental health wellness for more than 30 years.

The information in this article was provided by Chuck Bennett, Fayette County Prevention Coalition/Community Action Commission Youth and Community Engagement Coordinator. For more information contact Bennett at cbennett@cacfayettecounty.org or by calling (740) 335-7282 ext. 183.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_CommunityAction.jpg