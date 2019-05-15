Belle Aire PTO invites families to carnival

Belle Aire Intermediate PTO is hosting a fundraiser carnival this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be held at Belle Aire Intermediate, 1120 High St. in Washington Court House.

According to Mandy Miller, the president of the Belle Aire PTO, “The PTO pays for field trips along with other special things to help enrich our students’ education and to appreciate our staff.”

There will be 10 different stations set up. These stations include bounce houses, a cake walk, face painting, duck pond, fishing, games, concessions and more.

One of the games available during the event is bingo. There will be prizes donated from local businesses.

The concessions that will be available include sloppy Joe’s, hot dogs, chips, desserts, nachos and drinks.

There will be a basket auction at 6:45 p.m. with various-themes. Some of the items that can be found within the baskets are family fun features tickets to Kings Island and The Beach, as well as tickets for various places such as COSI and Newport Aquarium.

Other businesses and organizations that have donated include the Columbus Crew, the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns, BB’s Riverboats and the Columbus Museum of Art.

Miller said, “I am looking forward to having a great family-friendly event that the whole community can enjoy just like the carnivals I grew up with in New Holland.”

The PTO encourages families to join in the fun.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-463-1225.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_blue-lion-logo-1.jpg