Man receives prison sentence in trafficking case

WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man received a five-year prison sentence after he was convicted of meth trafficking and possession.

Adam P. May, 33, of Blanchester, is already serving a prison term for Fayette County with a current release date in May 2028. His Clinton County prison sentence will be served concurrently with the longer prison term. The concurrent sentence was recommended as part of a negotiated resolution of the Clinton County case by prosecution and defense counsel.

The Fayette County case involved similar activity as the Clinton County case and occurred around the same time period, stated court papers.

In the sentencing document, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck stated, “Law enforcement officials do not object to the [five-year sentence] recommendation according to the prosecuting attorney.”

The judge said he found the recommended five-year concurrent prison sentence to be appropriate.

By agreement, the defendant forfeited $2,870 to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to be used in a way consistent with law.

A Hillsboro woman has received a 24-month prison term for taking meth onto the premises of the Clinton County Jail.

Astasia A. Deaton, 30, of Hillsboro, conveyed meth onto jail grounds on Aug. 26, 2018. The offense is a felony of the third degree.

The 24-month prison sentence was agreed upon and recommended by both sides as part of their negotiated resolution of the case. Rudduck stated he independently found the term of prison “appropriate and necessary to fulfill the purposes and principles of felony sentencing.”

Court papers state that on Dec. 14, 2018, the defendant showed up at her pretrial hearing and then tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Earlier in December, on Dec. 5, 2018, Deaton tested positive for amphetamine, meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. She said she used illegal substances prior to being incarcerated, but denied use of illegal substances while incarcerated, according to a court paper.

