Dogs still available at local shelter

Tank is a a senior Shepherd mix, who is at least 12 years old. He does have some hip issues, but we are hoping to find a sanctuary or retirement place for this old guy. The general fee is $80 and includes the parvo/ rabies shot and this year’s dog license.

Capps is a male Lab mix who came to the shelter very malnourished. Since being here at the shelter he has made great improvement and has become a real hit at the shelter. He will be neutered soon and ready for his forever home. The general fee is $80 and includes this year’s dog license.

Clyde is a large neutered male that is believed to be a hound/lab. He is super sweet and has been neutered, current on his DHLPP and rabies vaccines. The general fee is $80 and includes this year’s dog license.

Daphne is 3 year old female Weimaraner lab cross. She is around 60 lbs or so. She will be spayed, current on her DHLPP and Rabies vaccines. The general fee is $80 and includes this year’s dog license.

Gunner is a 3 year old neutered male terrier/beagle mix. Gunner is very social, loves people and other dogs. The general fee is $80 and includes the parvo/ rabies shot and this years dog license.

Harley is a neutered male, current on DHLPP and rabies. Harley would do best in a home with older children and no cats. Harley is full of energy and needs more training. The fee is $80 and includes this year’s dog license. The shelter can be reached at 740-335-6630. It is located near the Fayette County Landfill at 1550 Robinson Road in Washington Court House. The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

KD is a large male who prefers to be the only pet. He does like people, and enjoys walking and spending time in the play yard. We are looking for an approved home for this dog. KD is around 4 years old and at least 70 lbs. The general fee is $80 and includes a neuter, the parvo/ rabies shot and this year’s dog license.

Ruffus is a 4 year old male Shepherd that is now ready for a new home or rescue at this time. Ruffus does great with people but may be dominant with dogs, so it would be best for an experienced owner to adopt this boy. The general fee is $80 and includes a neuter, the parvo/ rabies shot and this year’s dog license.

Strawberry is a young female red heeler dog that is now looking for her new family. She is around 1 year old and 40 pounds. She is now spayed, current on rabies and her 5way. The general fee is $80 and includes this year’s dog license.