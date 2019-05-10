Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

APRIL 29

Hong Kong Buffet, 1142 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection, critical control point violation. Violations/comments: A thermometer was not provided with the small Pepsi cooler located in the serving area, food temperature measuring devices must be provided to maintain food temperatures, the person in charge put a thermometer inside the cooler immediately. Several food containers were found without labels, containers holding food that were removed from its original package within a food establishment must be labeled. Several food items were found stored on the kitchen and walk-in cooler floor, food must be stored six inches above the ground to protect the food from contamination. Clean food containers were found stacked while wet, after cleaning and sanitizing equipment and utensils must be air dried. The milk located inside of the mini-Pepsi cool near buffet was at 44 degrees, dairy coffee creamer was at 44 degrees as well, the milk was discarded immediately and the creamer did not require refrigeration, the person in charge put a thermometer in the cooler and adjusted the temperature, after two hours the cooler was reinspected and the milk was not at 38 degrees therefore the cooler is now safe to store perishable food items. Cardboard was found being used to line shelves and containers inside of the main kitchen area, also it was also used to line or as a non-slip device for the walk-in cooler floor, food and non-food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable, all cardboard was removed and surfaces cleaned, the hose for the pop machine was found inside of the plumbing pipe, an air gap between the water supply inlet and the flood level rim of the plumbing fixture, equipment or non-food equipment must be at least twice the diameter of the water supply inlet and may not be less than one inch, hose was re-adjusted. Knowledge and responsibility, the person in charge displayed good knowledge of critical control point questionnaire, however critical violations were present.

APRIL 26

Nagasaki Restaurant, 240 E. Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The facility is now in compliance and may continue operation. Frequent inspections will be performed to ensure facility maintains cleanliness and sanitary conditions.

Wendy’s, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The ice cream machine is now holding at 38 degrees and the make table is holding at 41 degrees therefore both food equipment are safe to store perishable/food items. Thank you.

Arby’s #6297, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: A thermometer is now provided for the food preparation cooler. All food containers and equipment are stored in a dry clean location. Management stated that they will contact the Fayette County Public Health Department when the men’s restroom has been inspected and serviced.

Denny’s #8631, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: Several drinking cups were still found with soil residue however the glasses were clean, the cups were pulled to be rewashed. Sliced cherry tomatoes, diced tomatoes, pancake batter, steak, potatoes were found past the discard date once again, refrigerated, perishable food must be discarded by the discard date and within seven days to minimize the growth of pathogens, a thermometer is now provided in the food preparation center. The storage room floor is now clean.

Pilot Travel Center #698, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The ice previously on the walk-in freezer floor has now been removed and the freezer does not appear to be leaking.

APRIL 25

Harry and David #547, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Food boxes were found stored on the floor under the shelves near the walk-in freezer, all food items must be stored at least six inches above the floor to prevent contamination, the person in charge removed the boxes and placed them on shelves. The fan guards inside of the walk-in coolers were found with an accumulation of dust, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. An accumulation of soil residues were found on floor underneath the shelves in the restroom, storage room, hallways and sales floor areas, the facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Starbucks Coffee #29458, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The cabinets in the coffee station where the coffee binged are stored were found with an accumulation of food or soil residue, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. An accumulation of soil residues were found on the floor underneath equipment in the storage room and main kitchen areas, the facility must be cleared as often as necessary to keep them clean

APRIL 24

Dragon Inn, 22 Washington Square. Complaint inspection. Violations/comments: A complaint was received regarding mice feces found inside a customers pork fried rice. No mice droppings were found during inspection.