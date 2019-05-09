Local Dog Shelter has full house

The Fayette County Dog Shelter currently has a full house and welcomes interested individuals to stop out to visit the pups.

The adoption fee is $80 and includes a spay/neuter, the parvo/ rabies vaccine and this year’s dog license. Fayette County Dog Warden Nelson Prater explained most of their dogs are strays—this means the shelter knows little about the dogs except for what it learns about them during their stay at the shelter.

“I treat all dogs—even adult dogs—as puppies until I get to know whether they’re house broke, or what kind of training and tricks they know,” Prater said.

He explained that most people want to adopt adult dogs, but there is no way to know where the dogs are at maturity-wise. He said, “I always look at them like an oversized puppy. You just train them—you just have to have patience with them and teach them right from wrong.”

The latest photo album on the shelter’s Facebook page, Fayette County Dog Shelter, is up-to-date with the 17 dogs they have available for adoption. The facility itself can house up to 19 dogs. Their pups are also on www.petfinder.com, although it is in the process of being updated.

According to Prater, some of the dogs are going to be special cases—they may not be good with other dogs or with cats. Most of the dogs on the album are people-friendly, which will make them adoptable. He said, “We try to find suitable places for all the adoptable dogs here at the shelter.”

According to Prater, the shelter has a large play-yard. This allows visitors to spend time with the pups in the yard. The shelter encourages those considering adoption to bring their own dog(s) along to see how the dogs get along with one another.

Prater shared a tip for when a new pup is taken home. “Be patient with them. Try to understand that when they’re here—they have a routine. They get used to our schedule. They’re going to need time to adjust and wind down from the kennel environment.”

Prater said they have an open door policy. If anyone is on the fence about adopting, they are welcome to stop out or give the shelter a call. The shelter can be reached at 740-335-6630. It is located near the Fayette County Landfill at 1550 Robinson Road in Washington Court House. The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The dog shelter is always accepting volunteers. Those interested in lending a hand can stop in during business hours for more information.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

"Harley" is one of the dogs available for adoption. He is a neutered male, current on DHLPP and rabies shots. Harley would do best in a home with older children and no cats. He is full of energy and needs more training. Courtesy photo Fayette County Dog Warden Nelson Prater is pictured with "Strawberry" in the Fayette County Dog Shelter's play yard. Strawberry is one of the dogs currently living at the shelter. Nelson said, "She is calm—I like her. She's smart, she listens, she's pretty." Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo