Farmers Market returns this Saturday

I suspect that many of you have been waiting with bated breath, as I have, for the beginning of the 2019 Fayette County Farm Market season.

“What is the origin of ‘bated breath?’” you ask. According to Wikipedia, it “refers to restraining one’s breathing in anticipation or supplicance.” The Oxford living dictionary informs us that it originated in the “late 16th century: from the past participle of obsolete bate ‘restrain’, from abate.” Contrary to most expectations, the phrase does NOT include the word “baited” (although it is tempting at this time of spring to figure out some fishing analogy).

Your, and my, wait is over! We may all take in….. and let out……. a deep breath.

This coming Saturday, May 11, you will be able to visit with the market farmers, vendors and volunteers, renew relationships, and purchase some early and, OH SO FRESH, spring produce. In addition, stop by and visit with our community guest, “Fayette County Relay for Life.” Don’t miss out on the kids’ activity at the info booth, which this week will focus on spring planting; children will be given a biodegradable pot to decorate and take home after planting a seed of their choice.

While this spring brought much welcomed warmer temperatures around the time of the calendar “spring,” the excess rain is probably taking a toll on gardens that are low lying, are heavy in clay or haven’t been well amended for increased water absorption. Those of you with a few raised beds or hoop houses or farms which have fields on slopes, or which have had lots of compost applied in past years, may be faring better than others.

My asparagus, planted three years ago, is on the lowest ground in the garden — several days ago, new shoots were sitting in several inches of water. But if you have access to clean “weeds,” this is a great time to go out and pick some of the very tender dandelion leaves to eat fresh (chopped with other greens for salad) or sauteed with garlic and olive oil or other grease. Violet flowers are lovely added to salads or floated in iced water or tea along with fruit or vegetables slices. Those of you with a flair for beauty and extravagance may even try your hand at candying them! While you are unlikely to find dandelion greens and violets at the market, you are sure to find the makings for some lovely salads.

The Fayette County Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards, Senior Farm Market coupons and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $20 EVERY market day.

This year’s promotional theme is “Fresh & Local for YOU,” sponsored by the Fayette County Farm Bureau. The market is honoring all veterans — active duty and reserves — by offering a $5 coupon each and every market day. This offer is also extended to all Farm Bureau members as a member benefit. Just stop by the market info tent and pick up a coupon! These coupons may be used to make farm market purchases anytime during the season.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

By Thy Hand (Mark and Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, assorted breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes, crates from recycled pallets.

Donaldson Workshop (Roger Donaldson): Wooden spoons, cutting boards, trays, etc.

Featherstone Apothecary (Sylvia Call): Soaps and natural skincare items.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Vegetable and herb plants (sweet and hot peppers, tomatoes, tomatillo, basil, kale, lemon balm citronella, garlic chives, horseradish, lovage, cucumbers); flowering and decorative perennials (ferns, bee balm, echinacea, choke cherry, false indigo, marguerite kelways, milkweed, red raspberry); castor beans, Thai Red Roselle, cypress vine. Small amounts of produce (asparagus, rhubarb, kale, green onion, green garlic, lemon mint, chives). Granola.

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): Asparagus, green onions, eggs, pork chops, sausage patties, bulk sausage, ground pork, sweet Italian and jalapeño links, chicken breast, chorizo and sweet Italian chicken links, chicken patties, wings, whole chickens, ground hamburger and hamburger patties.

Margaret’s Memories (Sharon Fulkerson): Handmade items.

Persinger Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Jam Man will have assorted jams & jellies including apple butter and mango saffron jam, black walnut brittle, and assorted Texas sheet cakes. The Pie Lady will bring honey, rhubarb and strawberry rhubarb pies, apple and cherry pies. Cinni mini’s, oatmeal raisin cookies and carrot cake.

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Handmade, unusual wood crafts. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties. Special orders welcome. Cookies, fudge and brownies.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farm Market.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_563167_436123353067737_1454224841_n.jpg