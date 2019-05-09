CareSource Foundation awards grant to NAMI Southern Ohio

The CareSource Foundation recently awarded a $5,000 grant for mental health service expansion to NAMI Southern Ohio. Pictured are Keri Smith, Community Education Representative for CareSource, Lance Cranmer, Executive Director of NAMI Southern Ohio, and Jillian Grimm, NAMI Southern Ohio board member. NAMI, which stands for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is a contracted service provider of the Paint Valley ADAMH board and serves the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.

