Fashion helps raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association

The Funds and Fashion For Alzheimer’s event on Wednesday featured several local models. The event sold tickets for $5. Lunch included spring salad, fresh fruit, assorted sandwiches, pasta salad and frosted brownies courtesy of Rachel’s House Catering. There was a silent auction with donations from several businesses and a fashion show courtesy of Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville. The fundraiser was set up by a team raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. Many events and fundraisers will be happening up to the larger event—The Longest Day—on June 15. Meredith Harrison (left), the director of sales and marketing for the Alzheimer’s Association, and Beth McCane (right), the chairperson for this year’s Longest Day, was giving out information during the event.

