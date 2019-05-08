Greenfield man charged with burglary, menacing

A Greenfield man was indicted this week on several criminal charges after he allegedly entered a Greenfield home without permission while drunk and carrying a gun, assaulted a person in the home and made threatening statements, according to court documents.

Russell Paugh Jr., 48, Greenfield, was indicted on two counts of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; one count of aggravated menacing and one count of using weapons while intoxicated, both first-degree misdemeanors.

According to a law enforcement affidavit filed in the case, Paugh allegedly entered a home in Greenfield without permission on the evening of April 15 while drunk and carrying a firearm, then assaulted the son of one of the residents and threatened them.

A bystander was able to subdue Paugh outside the house and found the firearm was not loaded, the affidavit said.

Paugh was taken to the Greenfield jail, where he almost immediately threatened another inmate and was placed in isolation, according to the affidavit.

The indictment includes a forfeiture specification, a component of a criminal indictment which lists property subject to forfeiture due to its involvement in a crime.