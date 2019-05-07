PCBA holds successful deer hunt

Herb Everhart, the Ohio hunt coordinator for the Physically Challenged Bowhunters of America (PCBA), hosted a successful hunt in Fayette County recently for several physically-challenged youth and wounded veterans.

According to its website, the PCBA is a non-profit organization founded to assist physically disabled persons with actively participating in bow-hunting and archery sports. A major emphasis is placed on reaching people with disabilities who have never been exposed to the greatest recreational therapy in the world – bow-hunting and archery.

A lot of time and hard work was put into making this hunt flow smoothly, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community.

Organizers thanked the businesses that helped and donated. Businesses include Outside the Box Café, Don and Marty’s Pizza, Village Pump Pizza, Jeffersonville Lions Club, 4-H Fun Bunch and Whitetails Unlimited.

Finally, organizers thanked land owners Terry and Mel Matthews, Marilyn Fannin, Denny Eubanks, and Jerry Spahr and thanked all the cooks who prepared the meals, all the guides who took the time to help the kids and vets, and for giving them a hunt full of memories to take home with them.

The organizers said they are looking forward to next year’s hunt as well as working with this great community again. They said they are hoping to make it even better than this year and thanks again for everyone’s help and support.

The Physically Challenged Bowhunters of America (PCBA) held a successful deer hunt late last year. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_pcba1.jpg The Physically Challenged Bowhunters of America (PCBA) held a successful deer hunt late last year. PCBA is a non-profit organization founded to assist physically disabled persons with actively participating in bowhunting and archery sports. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_pcba2.jpg PCBA is a non-profit organization founded to assist physically disabled persons with actively participating in bowhunting and archery sports. Organizers thanked the businesses that helped and donated. Businesses include Outside the Box Café, Don and Marty’s Pizza, Village Pump Pizza, Jeffersonville Lions Club, 4-H Fun Bunch and Whitetails Unlimited. Finally, organizers thanked land owners Terry and Mel Matthews, Marilyn Fannin, Denny Eubanks, and Jerry Spahr and thanked all the cooks who prepared the meals, all the guides who took the time to take out the kids and vets and giving them a hunt full of memories to take home with them. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_pcba3.jpg Organizers thanked the businesses that helped and donated. Businesses include Outside the Box Café, Don and Marty’s Pizza, Village Pump Pizza, Jeffersonville Lions Club, 4-H Fun Bunch and Whitetails Unlimited. Finally, organizers thanked land owners Terry and Mel Matthews, Marilyn Fannin, Denny Eubanks, and Jerry Spahr and thanked all the cooks who prepared the meals, all the guides who took the time to take out the kids and vets and giving them a hunt full of memories to take home with them.