Crossroads egg drop rescheduled for Saturday

Crossroads Christian Church has rescheduled its Easter Egg Drop for this Saturday.

Participants are asked to arrive by 3:30 p.m. as the helicopter will be promptly arriving at 4 p.m. Adam Lynch, the lead pastor at Crossroads, explained it will be busy and participants will want to be aware of heavy traffic.

The event is free, and bags for egg collection will be provided. There will be three locations for different age-groups. One location is for infants and toddlers so they can crawl around safely. A second location is for pre-school through second grade. The third location is for third through sixth grade.

According to Lynch, the helicopter will land, get plastic eggs that have been taped shut, fly into the air and drop them. This process will be repeated until all eggs have been dropped—approximately 18 thousand will be released.

Lynch said, “We’re very excited and hope the community will come out and enjoy this wonderful experience.”

Crossroads Christian Church is located at 175 Halliday Way in Washington Court House.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @kenanipel.