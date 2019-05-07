Nine local girls to attend Ohio’s Girls State Program

The American Legion Auxiliary and the American Legion Buckeye Girls State Board of Directors recently thanked the community for its continuing interest and support of Ohio’s Girls State Program.

The American Legion Auxiliary’s Girls State program began in 1947 and is one of the most impelling learning experiences in the country. Each summer, approximately 900 young women participate in a week-long program designed to challenge each young lady to learn how our government operates. They form cities, counties and states and hold mock elections.

The ladies auxiliary is excited this year to announce that they are able to send nine girls to attend. Their names will be announced in the near future. This is made possible by donations from the following: Jeffersonville Lions Club, Fayette Historical Society, Kiger and Kiger Lawyers, Fayette Lodge 107, Quality Tee, American Legion Post 25, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 25, Treasurer of Fayette County—Susan Dunn, Ritten Industries and Amvets.

For those who would like to donate, please send checks to: Buckeye Girls State, American Legion Post 25, ATTN: Ladies Auxiliary, 1240 U.S. 22 Washington Court House, OH 43160.