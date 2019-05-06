WCHCS Block Party features many organizations

Fayette County Memorial Hospital staff was on hand to give information during the event. Pictured are Beth Rinehart (left) and Patti Bailey (right).

Washington Police Department patrolman Mat Ellis was showing children his squad car. Pictured with him is Cameron Parks. Parks smiled while saying he wants “to be a police officer or sheriff” when he grows up.

Emma Fletcher was one child among many to receive archery lessons during the event.

The WCHCS Block Party had many activities and businesses present on Sunday to entertain and educate the community. Live entertainment was provided, including concerts from both the Washington Middle School and Washington High School. Pictured here is the band from the high school. Director Matt Stanley can be seen at the front of the group.

Pictured (L-R) are: Tony Jenkins, Courtney Dye, Stacey Jenkins, Rowen Paul and Remi Paul.

Children enjoyed train rides during the event as it was pulled along by a tractor.