‘National Small Business Week’ kicks off

On Monday, the Fayette County Commissioners proclaimed May 6-12 as National Small Business Week.

National Small Business Week has been proclaimed every year since 1963 by the President of the United States as a way to highlight the programs and services available to entrepreneurs through the U.S. Small Business Administration and other government agencies.

Part of the proclamation says, “Fayette County supports and joins in this national effort to help America’s small businesses do what they do best—grow their business, create jobs and ensure that our communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today.”

It was also proclaimed to make May of 2019 a Public Assistance Fraud Awareness Month in Fayette County. The idea behind the proclamation is to provide residents the opportunity to learn more about negative effects of fraud on taxpayers, on individuals at risk of sanction or legal action, and on the public perception of those who need the safety net programs that are administered by Jobs and Family Services.

In other recent business, there are several updates on bids that have and will be received.

Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe is to receive bids on May 28 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office for the 2019 Fayette County Township Road Paving Project. The engineer’s estimate is $496,645.60. The advertising date was May 3.

Director of the Fayette County Jobs and Family Services, Faye Williamson, is to receive bids on June 3 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office for WIOA Consultant Services. The contract period will be July 1 of 2019 through June 30 of 2020. Advertising dates are May 16 and May 23. Requests for proposal packages may be obtained at the Department of Jobs and Family Services.

Two bids were received for the Fayette County Chip Seal Program. The engineer’s estimate was $173,119.70 for the chip seal and $33,292.95 for the fog seal—the combined total being $206,412.65.

Allied Construction LLC bid $159,802.80 for the chip seal and $30,628.87 for the fog seal—the combined total being $190,431.67.

Miller-Mason Paving Co. bid $158,471.11 for the chip seal and $31,960.56 for the fog seal—the combined total being $190,431.67.

Per the recommendation of Luebbe, the bid from Miller-Mason Paving Co., in the amount of $190,431.67, was accepted.

The commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids.

An amended grant agreement was entered into the with Ohio Department of Public Safety for the MARCS Tower Project for an additional sum of $175,000. The funds are to be used in accordance with the General Assembly appropriation toward the total cost of the project.

A rental agreement was entered into with AG-PRO Company for a John Deere Z915E Commercial ZTrak mower for use at the Fayette County Airport. The rental rate is $15 per hour at an estimated 100 hours—the total rental charge being $1,500.

An agreement was entered into with CCAO Service Corporation Workers’ Compensation Group Retrospective Rating Plan for the rating period beginning Jan. 1 of 2020 and shall be continuing. The purpose of the plan is to achieve lower workers’ compensation rates for the group and result in the establishment of safer working conditions and environments for the participants.

A proposal from Anders Asphalt to provide the labor and materials to clean, reseal and re-stripe the back lot at the Fayette County Airport was accepted in the amount of $664.50.

Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. was authorized to move forward with the preparation and filing of a grant application with the Ohio Department of Transportation, Office of Aviation. The application is for FY2020 Ohio Grant Program to go towards a project that includes airfield pavement markings to be done at the Fayette County Airport. Approximately $63,650 is requested from state funds while $3,350 is coming from the local portion of the project cost—the total of the project being $67,000.

Economic development consultant Jamie Gentry was authorized to file the CDBG Economic Development pre-application. The purpose is for water, sewer and roadway improvements for future development in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

County commissioners make two proclamations