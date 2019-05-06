WHS senior band members honored

The WCHCS Block Party on Sunday featured many activities and organizations. During the Washington High School band performance, director Matt Stanley had the seniors in the band come forward to receive plaques honoring their time spent in the band. Pictured (L-R) are: Hannah Haithcock, Jarred Hall, Hunter Hamilton, Kassidy Hines, Haley Hixson, Richie Knisley, Connor Lane, Kyler Runk, Christina Luebbe, Morgan Myers, Joey Pickelheimer, Jaxson Singleton, Blaise Tayese and Breanna Taylor. Not pictured are Chaylie Bartruff and Nick Bishop.

