R-H accepting Memorial Day submissions

This Memorial Day, help the Record-Herald remember those who died while serving in the country’s armed forces. We are asking for photos and short bios of the local men and women who paid the ultimate price while protecting this great nation.

These submissions will be included in our annual Memorial Day section, which will publish Saturday, May 25. Please submit the photos and information by email to rcarter@recordherald.com by Friday, May 17.

If you cannot email the submissions, please bring them by the Record-Herald/Shopper’s Guide office at 757 W. Elm St. in Washington Court House.