Local Prevention Coalition joins rally

On April 30, members of the Fayette County Youth-Led Coalition joined thousands of middle and high school students from across the state at the Ohio Statehouse for the “We Are the Majority” rally sponsored by Prevention Action Alliance.

The rally formed eight years ago in response to the false perception that most of our youth use drugs and alcohol. Messaging on social media, television, the news and video games often depicts young people engaging in unhealthy behaviors which are not representative of the majority, according to Prevention Action Alliance. In fact, most young people are choosing to not use substances and are encouraging their peers to do the same. Many of those young people were represented at the rally.

“It was an experience to remember,” said Nina Rains, DFC coordinator. “It was exciting to watch thousands of teenagers march up the streets of Columbus chanting and carrying signs that described what they would rather be doing instead of using substances. It’s important for our youth to be able to rationalize and prioritize their life choices for themselves and not only because we say so. Events like We Are the Majority empower them to stand up against peer pressure and give them confidence. They are doing good things for themselves and impacting their community. We are proud.”

Governor Mike DeWine, OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss and Maj. General John C. Harris, Jr. were among the guests who showed up in support of the youth. They offered positive messages of encouragement and inspiration and showed youth that they are making a difference and their efforts do not go unnoticed.

For anyone interested, the Fayette County Youth-Led Coalition is holding their Summer Kick-Off 2019 at Roller Haven Skating Rink on May 29 from 6-9 p.m. All youth currently in grades 5-12 are invited to attend and learn more about the coalition and its mission in Fayette County. Applications will be available for any who are interested in joining and helping spread the message that the majority of youth in Ohio, and especially here in Fayette County, are drug and alcohol free.

The Faith in Recovery Prevention Coalition will create a unified community response to prevent youth substance abuse and support the development of effective community programs to promote a safer, healthier, and drug-free Fayette County, according to officials.

About Prevention Action Alliance

Prevention Action Alliance, formerly Drug Free Action Alliance, is a certified prevention agency that has been leading the way in promoting healthy lives through the prevention of substance misuse and fostering mental health wellness for more than 30 years.

