NDOP encourages all to ‘Love One Another’

Fayette County joined an annual national movement on Thursday and prayed at Grace United Methodist Church (GUMC) for the National Day of Prayer (NDOP).

According to the website for the NDOP, the National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation. This year the theme for the NDOP is “Love One Another,” and comes from the verse “Love one another. Just as I have loved you,” John 13:34.

Members of the NDOP Task Force in Fayette County helped to spread this message by gathering Christians at GUMC on Thursday afternoon and praying on a variety of topics. The event began with three Fayette County veterans presenting the colors and leading the congregation in the Pledge of Allegiance. Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland then took to the podium to present their proclamation for the National Day of Prayer.

NDOP Fayette County Task Force Coordinator Pat Brinkman welcomed the crowd and invited the Fayette Christian School Choir to perform. Following the music, Fulton Terry started the beginning of the prayer.

Terry prayed for the military and first responders, asking God to keep them safe and thanked them for their service. Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen prayed for the government at all levels and for Him to guide them. Washington Court House Superintendent Tom Bailey prayed over education and educators, asking for His guiding hand in leading students into the future. Kendra Hernandez, owner of Back-N-Thyme, prayed for the businesses of the nation — small or large.

Pastor Gray Marshall from the First Presbyterian Church then approached the podium to deliver a short devotional and read the National Day of Prayer 2019 “National Prayer.” Within the prayer, he asked God that all of His people choose love over hate and to tear down the divisions of the nation.

“We pray for all ethnicities and people in America to love one another,” Marshall said. “Lord, tear down every wall of division and change any attitude that divides us today. Bind up our nation’s wounds and may the transforming love of God lead us to the day when justice will roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

Following the devotional, Sisters In Christ performed a spiritual piece for those that had gathered. Rose Avenue Community Center Leader Greg Fessler then took to the podium and led the prayer for the families and all people in America, asking for protection for them all. WCHO and WCH-TV personality Harry Wright prayed for the media of the country, asking that they work toward unity and not toward platforms.

Ending the event with a challenge to the congregation to choose love, Sugar Grove Methodist Church Pastor Todd Wallace prayed for the churches around the nation.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

